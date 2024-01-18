Peterborough police seek stranger who gave crackers to children

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a report of a suspicious man who approached children in a parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Crawford Drive and Johnston Drive for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say when officers arrived, they learned that two children, ages 5 and 7, had been approached by man in a vehicle in a parking lot. The male driver gave the children crackers before driving away.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as having a beard and was wearing a black hat. He was driving a red car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online www.stopcrimehere.ca

