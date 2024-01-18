Menu

Crime

‘Person of interest’ sought in Kingston break and enter case

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 10:40 am
Kingston police are looking to identify a man they're calling a person of interest in a break and enter case. View image in full screen
Kingston police are looking to identify a man they're calling a person of interest in a break and enter case. Kingston Police/Handout
Kingston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they’re calling a person of interest in a recent break and enter case.

Police say a suspect or group of suspects broke into a residential unit in the 300 block of Division Street during the day Dec. 6.

Through an ongoing investigation police said they have identified a person of interest who they say may have been involved.

Investigators released two photos of the man Thursday.

The person of interest is 5’11” tall with a slender build, dark scruffy hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark jacket over a blue hooded shirt with dark grey sweatpants.

He was also carrying a backpack and two green, bulky, reusable grocery bags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ben Payne at 613-549-4660 ext. 6471 or via email at bepayne@kingstonpolice.ca.

