‘Person of interest’ sought in Kingston break and enter case

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they’re calling a person of interest in a recent break and enter case.
Police say a suspect or group of suspects broke into a residential unit in the 300 block of Division Street during the day Dec. 6.
Through an ongoing investigation police said they have identified a person of interest who they say may have been involved.
Investigators released two photos of the man Thursday.
The person of interest is 5’11” tall with a slender build, dark scruffy hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark jacket over a blue hooded shirt with dark grey sweatpants.
He was also carrying a backpack and two green, bulky, reusable grocery bags.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ben Payne at 613-549-4660 ext. 6471 or via email at bepayne@kingstonpolice.ca.
