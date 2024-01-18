Whitby teen charged after spraying student with dog spray: police

Durham Regional Police say a teen is facing charges after allegedly spraying another student with a “noxious substance” at a high school in Whitby.
Police said officers were called to Henry Street High School on Jan 12.
“Two students we’re involved in a verbal altercation inside the high school, and one sprayed the other with a noxious substance,” police said.
“The substance was determined to be dog spray.”
Investigators said the student who was sprayed suffered minor injuries.
The other student reportedly fled the area but was arrested.
A 16-year-old teen from Whitby has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious thing.
