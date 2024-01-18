Menu

Crime

Whitby teen charged after spraying student with dog spray: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 10:29 am
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. DRPS / Twitter
Durham Regional Police say a teen is facing charges after allegedly spraying another student with a “noxious substance” at a high school in Whitby.

Police said officers were called to Henry Street High School on Jan 12.

“Two students we’re involved in a verbal altercation inside the high school, and one sprayed the other with a noxious substance,” police said.

“The substance was determined to be dog spray.”

Investigators said the student who was sprayed suffered minor injuries.

The other student reportedly fled the area but was arrested.

A 16-year-old teen from Whitby has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious thing.

