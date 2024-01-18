Menu

Crime

Video shows trucks being set ablaze at Richmond Hill yard

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 10:12 am
York Regional Police seeking information on suspected Richmond Hill, Ont., arson
WATCH ABOVE: Video of the arson released by investigators
Police have released video that appears to show the moment a suspect set two trucks ablaze at a commercial yard in Richmond Hill this week.

York Regional Police said emergency crews responded to the fire in the area of Newkirk and Crosby roads at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two semi-truck cabs were engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived, police said.

The blaze was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

“The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect arrived at the yard, doused two truck cabs in a flammable liquid and lit them on fire,” police said.

Surveillance video of the incident was released by investigators Thursday.

Officers described the suspect as a male, five feet eight inches, with a heavy build. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, a white face mask, and khaki pants, police said.

