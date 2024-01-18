Sophie Turner ‘child abduction’ lawsuit against Joe Jonas dismissed

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Sophie Turner asked a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit against her estranged husband Joe Jonas that accused the singer of abducting their two children.

Turner, 27, filed the “wrongful retention” lawsuit in September shortly after the couple announced their divorce. She alleged Jonas, 34, withheld their daughter’s passports in an effort to prevent the children from returning to England.

She said she had not consented to Jonas keeping their one-year-old and three-year-old daughters in the U.S.

Turner’s lawsuit originally listed their London, England, home as the children’s “habitual residence.”

According to new legal documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the Game of Thrones actor on Wednesday dropped her claims against Jonas after the former couple agreed on a parenting plan.

When Turner filed the lawsuit against Jonas, the singer adamantly denied abducting their children. A representative for Jonas said the Waffle House singer was under the impression he and Turner “had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

Jonas also denied Turner’s claims that she learned through media reports that he had filed to divorce her. The ex-couple reached a temporary custody agreement about two weeks after Turner filed her lawsuit. The agreement ordered their daughters to be kept in New York.

A joint statement from Turner and Jonas at the time called the agreement “productive and successful.”

“We have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” the statement read. “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

A U.K. judge last week approved the stars’ parenting agreement, that Jonas and Turner share custody of their daughters.

Jonas filed to divorce Turner in September after four years of marriage. He cited the “irretrievably broken” state of their marriage as reason for the divorce.

The former couple announced their divorce publicly in a joint statement to social media. Jonas and Turner wrote that they “mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

According to the couple’s divorce filing, they have an existing prenuptial agreement.

Turner and Jonas married in 2019 after dating for about three years. The pair met when Jonas infamously slid into Turner’s Instagram direct messages. In 2019, Turner told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. that she and Jonas eventually met at a bar, where the connection between them was instant.