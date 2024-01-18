15-year-old boy dead after being hit by at least 2 vehicles in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by at least two vehicles in Vaughan Thursday morning, police say.

York Regional Police said it happened in the area of Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue. That’s just south of Major Mackenzie Drive.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 7:24 a.m.

Police said a boy was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s believed he was struck by at least two vehicles,” police said.

The vehicles involved remained at the scene.

York police’s Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area around the time of the collision was asked to contact police.

