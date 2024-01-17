Snowfall warnings end for much of South Coast, remain in place for Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has ended snowfall fall warnings for much of B.C.’s South Coast, but those warnings remain in effect for Metro Vancouver.

The warnings have been cancelled on the eastern and inland parts of Vancouver Island, in Greater Victoria, on the Sunshine Coast, in Whistler, in Howe Sound, and on the Southern Gulf Islands.

Residents of Metro Vancouver, however, can continue to expect up to 30 cm of snow. As much as 25 cm have already fallen over portions of the region. At least a foot had fallen in Surrey as of 3 p.m.

According to the federal agency, the heavy snow is expected to taper off late on Wednesday afternoon.

The conditions have already resulted in multiple delayed or cancelled flights, road closures, bridge closures and accidents.

BC Ferries also said some sailings were at risk or cancelled Wednesday due to staffing challenges on unsafe roads.