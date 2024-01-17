Charges laid after $20K in tools stolen from Napanee construction site: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid after police say a pair of suspects were caught trying to sell stolen tools online.

Lennox and Addington OPP were called Monday morning and told someone was selling stolen items online.

Officers arrested two people while they were attempting to sell the times on Richard Street on Napanee.

Police say the tools being sold were among $20,000 in items stolen from a Dundas Street East construction site in Napanee in December.

Douglas Wood, 35, of Belleville has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Rebecca Norman-Hill, 20, of Greater Napanee possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

Both of the accused was held for a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear at the Greater Napanee court at a later date.