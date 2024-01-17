COVID-19: Peterborough risk index dips to moderate; 2 new deaths in region

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly three month, the community risk index for COVID-19 in the Peterborough, Ont., region is no longer at a high level.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health lowered its risk index to a “moderate” level for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The change ends an 11-week streak with the index at high.

View image in full screen Peterborough Public Health lowered the risk index for COVID-19 to a moderate level on Jan. 17, 2024, ending 11-straight weeks at high.

The case rate indicator remained at moderate but the PCR test per cent positivity went from “high” to “moderate.” Wastewater surveillance dipped from “very high” to a “high” level. The outbreaks indicator dropped from “moderate” to “low” while the positive rapid antigen tests indicator remained unchanged at “very low.”

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

The risk index for other respiratory viruses remains “high,” including the influenza case rate and test per cent positivity.

Case data

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 108 — down 131 reported on Jan. 10 and 161 reported on Jan. 3. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability as of Dec. 31, 2021.

New PCR-confirmed cases: Four since the Jan. 10 update.

Deaths: There were two new deaths reported since Jan. 10. Since the pandemic was declared there have been 178 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction. On Dec. 1, 2023, an additional 10 deaths were added following a provincial data review. The 10 missing historical deaths had occurred between Jan. 15, 2020, and March 31, 2023, the health unit notes.

Hospitalizations: As of Jan. 15, there were six inpatients with COVD-19 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, according to the most recent data available. The hospital’s seven-day rolling average is nine patients.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 12,640 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 12,354 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97.5 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There have been 299 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — two more since the Jan. 10 update. As of Wednesday afternoon, there was one active outbreak within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared on Jan. 14.

Outbreaks lifted since Jan. 10:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared on Unit B6 on Jan. 10 and lifted on Jan. 17.

: Declared on Unit B6 on Jan. 10 and lifted on Jan. 17. Regency Retirement in Lakefield: Declared on Jan. 5 and lifted on Jan. 16.

in Lakefield: Declared on Jan. 5 and lifted on Jan. 16. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 29. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 12.

long-term care in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 29. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 12. Congregate living facility (no. 64) in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 28 and lifted on Jan. 11.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Since Sept. 14, 2023, approximately 29,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are available for all residents over the age of six months. Appointments can be booked online at peterboroughpublichealth.ca.