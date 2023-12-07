COVID-19: Peterborough area death toll jumps to 168 after provincial data review

Send this page to someone via email

The death toll for COVID-19 for the Peterborough, Ont., region increased by 12 on Wednesday following a recent provincial data review.

Peterborough Public Health says the death toll increased from 156 last week to 168 reported Wednesday due to provincial data quality initiative conducted on Dec. 1.

The health unit says the death count included 10 missing historical deaths that occurred between Jan. 15, 2020 and March 31, 2023.

“Public health units continually clean up COVID-19 data, correcting for missing or overcounted cases and deaths,” the health unit states. “Theses corrections can result in data spikes, negative numbers and current totals being different from previously reported case and death counts. Observed trends over time should be interpreted with caution for the most recent period due to reported and/or data entry lags. Previously reported data may change, unless otherwise noted, as data is updated.”

There were two new deaths reported since the last update issued on Nov. 29.

Risk index

For the sixth consecutive week, the community risk index for COVID-19 remains at a high level, the health unit reports.

The weekly risk index has raised the COVID-19 case rate indicator from “moderate” to “high.” The PCR test per cent positivity is now at “very high” from “high” last week. The wastewater surveillance and outbreak indicators remain unchanged at “very high” and “high,” respectively. The positive rapid antigen tests indicator dipped from “moderate” last week to “low” this week.

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

Case data as of Nov. 22 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 141 — down from 145 reported on Nov. 29. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability as of Dec. 31, 2021.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 69 since the Nov. 29 update.

Hospitalizations: As of Monday, Dec. 4, there were 24 inpatients with COVID-19 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 12,256 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 11,947 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There have been 287 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — two new outbreaks since Nov. 29. As of Wednesday, there were eight active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood; Outbreak declared on Dec. 5.

long-term care in Norwood; Outbreak declared on Dec. 5. Congregate living facility No. 63 in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 1

No. 63 in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 1 Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Westview 2 area on Nov. 27

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Westview 2 area on Nov. 27 Springdale County Manor in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 27.

in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 27. Congregate living facility (no. 62) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26.

(no. 62) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26. Extendicare Lakefield in Lakefield: Declared on Nov. 25.

in Lakefield: Declared on Nov. 25. Congregate living facility (no. 61) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26.

(no. 61) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26. Extendicare Peterborough: Declared on the third floor on Nov. 20

Outbreaks lifted since Nov. 29:

Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 24. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 6.

in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 24. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 6. Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 23. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 4.

in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 23. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 4. Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 20. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 4.

in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 20. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 4. Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield: Declared on Nov. 20. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 1.

in Lakefield: Declared on Nov. 20. Outbreak was lifted on Dec. 1. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared on the B4 inpatient medicine unit on Nov. 17. Outbreak lifted on Dec. 1.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Since Sept. 14, 2023, approximately 25,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are available for all residents over the age of six months. Appointments can be booked online.