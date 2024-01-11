COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains at high; 2 new deaths in area reported

Send this page to someone via email

Active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to dip but the community risk index for COVID-19 still remains at a high level for the 11th week in a row in the Peterborough, Ont., region.

Peterborough Public Health on Wednesday kept its risk index at high for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Three of the five risk indicators remained unchanged with case rate and outbreaks remaining at “moderate” and wastewater surveillance still at a “very high” level.

PCR test per cent positivity dipped from “very high” to “high.” The positive rapid antigen tests indicator changed from “low” to “very low.”

View image in full screen Risk index for COVID-19 as of Jan. 10, 2024.

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

The risk index for other respiratory viruses remains “high,” including the influenza case rate and test percent positivity.

Case data

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 131 — down from 161 reported on Jan. 3 and 219 reported on Dec. 20, 2023. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 33 since the Jan. 3 update.

Deaths: There were two new deaths reported since Jan. 3. Since the pandemic was declared there have been 176 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction. On Dec. 1, 2023, an additional 10 deaths were added following a provincial data review. The 10 missing historical deaths had occurred between Jan. 15, 2020, and March 31, 2023, the health unit notes.

Hospitalizations: As of Jan. 8, there were 10 inpatients with COVD-19 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, according to the most recent data available. The hospital’s seven-day rolling average is 18 patients.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 12,636 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 12,329 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97.5 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There have been 297 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — four more since the Jan. 3 update. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were two three outbreaks within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Regency Retirement in Lakefield: Declared on Jan. 5.

in Lakefield: Declared on Jan. 5. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 29.

long-term care in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Dec. 29. Congregate living facility (no. 64) in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 28.

Outbreaks lifted since Jan. 3

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared on unit A2 on Jan. 2. Outbreak was lifted on Jan. 8.

: Declared on unit A2 on Jan. 2. Outbreak was lifted on Jan. 8. Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on the first floor on Dec. 19, lifted on Jan. 2 (reported on Jan. 3).

in Peterborough: Declared on the first floor on Dec. 19, lifted on Jan. 2 (reported on Jan. 3). Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the south unit on Dec. 13 and lifted on Jan.2 (reported on Jan. 3).

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Since Sept. 14, 2023, approximately 28,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are available for all residents over the age of six months. Appointments can be booked online at peterboroughpublichealth.ca.