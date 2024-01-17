Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Defence lawyer argues for 7 separate sexual assault trials for man accused in Calgary-area case

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 4:23 pm
Click to play video: '‘It’s disappointing’: Calgary trial for accused rapist Richard Mantha delayed'
‘It’s disappointing’: Calgary trial for accused rapist Richard Mantha delayed
WATCH ABOVE: The French trial for an accused serial rapist was delayed Monday. The defense asked for more time to submit an application to have all seven of Richard Mantha's alleged victims heard as separate trials. Sarah Offin explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Richard Mantha, a 59-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, was back in court in Calgary on Wednesday morning as a judge heard arguments for and against a severance application ahead of a French-language trial.

Seven women have come forward as part of a massive police investigation launched last spring, accusing Mantha of kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting them between 2019 and February of 2023.

While the assaults allegedly occurred at different times, Crown prosecutor Dominique Mathurin argued the case has been treated by police as one investigation from the start.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Defence lawyer Kim Arial is asking each of the cases to be tried separately. She argued on the grounds of propensity: that evidence admissible in one case should not be considered in determining the accused’s character or likelihood to commit a crime in the next.

The Crown, meanwhile, continues to argue for a joint trial. Mathurin pointed to similarities between the seven accounts, and the “cumulative effect” of them. Details of those similarities are currently under a publication ban.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Mathurin said separating the trial would cause not only investigators, but also alleged victims, to testify in court three to six times.

Arial also said Mantha intends to testify in his own defence in some, but not all, of the cases.

A decision on the application is expected on Friday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices