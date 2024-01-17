Saskatchewan doctors reach tentative contract agreement with provincial government

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Medical Association say they have reached a tentative agreement in their contract talks.

The contract for doctors in Saskatchewan already expired, so the new agreement would be retroactive, effective from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2026.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement for a fair and competitive compensation package that supports our ongoing retention and recruitment efforts,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “We value the physicians in our province and appreciate the commitment and dedication they have shown over the past number of years.”

Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) president Dr. Annette Epp said the agreement is still subject to a ratification vote.

“The SMA Board of Directors is recommending that members accept the tentative agreement which addresses priorities raised by physicians during the negotiations.,” Dr. Epp said.

Details around the agreement won’t be released until after the ratification process, with the vote closing on Feb. 2.