Province and feds team up to fund agriculture research at Brandon college

Over $1.3 million in funding from Manitoba and the federal government is going to Assiniboine Community College in Brandon, boosting its applied research and extension programming.

Lawrence MacAulay, federal minister for agriculture and agri-food, said in a release on Wednesday, that research, education, and training in the agriculture industry helps to maintain Canada’s global competitiveness.

“This funding to Assiniboine Community College will help ensure our farmers in Manitoba can continue to meet the growing global demand for our high-quality products, while strengthening food security right here at home,” MacAulay said.

Two projects are underway at the college, according to the release, aimed at growing crop and fostering crop production. One of the projects noted includes research on high tunnel crop production, the other tackling research in a passive greenhouse setting — the latter of which is defined as a type of greenhouse with flower production costs. The release states that the projects “contribute to making crops grown in Manitoba available over a longer season and work towards providing communities with opportunities to develop local food supply options.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Hire, dean of the college’s school of agriculture and environment, said in the release that the funding helps the college work towards solutions around sustainability and food security.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Having our governments invest in Assiniboine’s research and education gives us the ability to further expand our efforts and continue to work toward solutions around sustainability and food security — both key to the future of our industry,” Hore said.