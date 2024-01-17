Menu

Economy

Province and feds team up to fund agriculture research at Brandon college

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 1:16 pm
The Assiniboine Community College is set to receive federal and provincial funding for agriculture-based programs, in an effort to boost Manitoba's competitive advantage in the field of horticulture. View image in full screen
The Assiniboine Community College is set to receive federal and provincial funding for agriculture-based programs, in an effort to boost Manitoba's competitive advantage in the field of horticulture. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Over $1.3 million in funding from Manitoba and the federal government is going to Assiniboine Community College in Brandon, boosting its applied research and extension programming.

Lawrence MacAulay, federal minister for agriculture and agri-food, said in a release on Wednesday, that research, education, and training in the agriculture industry helps to maintain Canada’s global competitiveness.

“This funding to Assiniboine Community College will help ensure our farmers in Manitoba can continue to meet the growing global demand for our high-quality products, while strengthening food security right here at home,” MacAulay said.

Two projects are underway at the college, according to the release, aimed at growing crop and fostering crop production. One of the projects noted includes research on high tunnel crop production, the other tackling research in a passive greenhouse setting — the latter of which is defined as a type of greenhouse with flower production costs. The release states that the projects “contribute to making crops grown in Manitoba available over a longer season and work towards providing communities with opportunities to develop local food supply options.”

Tim Hire, dean of the college’s school of agriculture and environment, said in the release that the funding helps the college work towards solutions around sustainability and food security.

“Having our governments invest in Assiniboine’s research and education gives us the ability to further expand our efforts and continue to work toward solutions around sustainability and food security — both key to the future of our industry,” Hore said.

