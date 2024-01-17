No Doubt, Gwen Stefani to reunite nearly 10 years after hiatus

If there was any doubt that the ’90s really are the trend of the moment, a No Doubt reunion should be more than enough proof.
When Coachella announced its 2024 lineup on Tuesday, the annual California-based music festival advertised performances by a number of today’s biggest musicians, including Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.
But at the bottom of the festival’s much-anticipated poster was a simple message: “And… No Doubt.”
No Doubt shared the poster to their Instagram account with the simple caption, “We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!”
No Doubt, which was founded in 1986, announced their hiatus in 2013. But now, nearly 10 years later, the band — including frontwoman Gwen Stefani — is reuniting to play hits like Don’t Speak to a new generation of festivalgoers.
The last time No Doubt performed together was in 2015. In the years after the band’s hiatus, the members focused on their respective solo projects.
But on Tuesday, hours before the official Coachella announcement, the current members of No Doubt — Stefani, 54, Tony Kanal, 53, Adrian Young, 54, and Tom Dumont, 56 — posted a cheeky video reminiscing about the band’s success.
(Stefani’s brother Eric left No Doubt in 1994.)
In a recorded video call posted to social media, the band members teased the announcement and playfully suggested they should play a show — of course, much to the joy of their fanbase.
Like many of the biggest artists from the ’90s, No Doubt has seen a recent resurgence in popularity among gen Z. The band’s 1992 song Just A Girl has become a popular sound on TikTok, with more than 861,100 videos made to the tune of Stefani’s punky rasp.
As expected, eager No Doubt fans are already insisting that the band’s Coachella reunion will be Hella Good.
As of now, there is no specific date for No Doubt’s performance. The festival will run across two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21, at Indio’s Empire Polo Field in the Coachella Valley.
Presale tickets for Coachella are available beginning Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET.
