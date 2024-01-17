Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

No Doubt, Gwen Stefani to reunite nearly 10 years after hiatus

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 1:06 pm
No Doubt members in 2001. View image in full screen
Popular '90s band No Doubt, pictured in 2001, has announced they will reunite for a performance at Coachella in April 2024. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If there was any doubt that the ’90s really are the trend of the moment, a No Doubt reunion should be more than enough proof.

When Coachella announced its 2024 lineup on Tuesday, the annual California-based music festival advertised performances by a number of today’s biggest musicians, including Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.

But at the bottom of the festival’s much-anticipated poster was a simple message: “And… No Doubt.”

No Doubt shared the poster to their Instagram account with the simple caption, “We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!”

Story continues below advertisement

No Doubt, which was founded in 1986, announced their hiatus in 2013. But now, nearly 10 years later, the band — including frontwoman Gwen Stefani — is reuniting to play hits like Don’t Speak to a new generation of festivalgoers.

The last time No Doubt performed together was in 2015. In the years after the band’s hiatus, the members focused on their respective solo projects.

But on Tuesday, hours before the official Coachella announcement, the current members of No Doubt — Stefani, 54, Tony Kanal, 53, Adrian Young, 54, and Tom Dumont, 56 — posted a cheeky video reminiscing about the band’s success.

(Stefani’s brother Eric left No Doubt in 1994.)

In a recorded video call posted to social media, the band members teased the announcement and playfully suggested they should play a show — of course, much to the joy of their fanbase.

Story continues below advertisement

Like many of the biggest artists from the ’90s, No Doubt has seen a recent resurgence in popularity among gen Z. The band’s 1992 song Just A Girl has become a popular sound on TikTok, with more than 861,100 videos made to the tune of Stefani’s punky rasp.

@rinabeany1

hot girl summer has ignited #boston #easy #summer #bostontiktok

♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

As expected, eager No Doubt fans are already insisting that the band’s Coachella reunion will be Hella Good.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As of now, there is no specific date for No Doubt’s performance. The festival will run across two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21, at Indio’s Empire Polo Field in the Coachella Valley.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Presale tickets for Coachella are available beginning Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET.

Click to play video: 'Rapper Jelly Roll shares compelling testimony against fentanyl at U.S. Senate'
Rapper Jelly Roll shares compelling testimony against fentanyl at U.S. Senate
Story continues below advertisement
More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices