No Doubt, Gwen Stefani to reunite nearly 10 years after hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

If there was any doubt that the ’90s really are the trend of the moment, a No Doubt reunion should be more than enough proof.

When Coachella announced its 2024 lineup on Tuesday, the annual California-based music festival advertised performances by a number of today’s biggest musicians, including Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.

But at the bottom of the festival’s much-anticipated poster was a simple message: “And… No Doubt.”

No Doubt shared the poster to their Instagram account with the simple caption, “We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!”

Story continues below advertisement

No Doubt, which was founded in 1986, announced their hiatus in 2013. But now, nearly 10 years later, the band — including frontwoman Gwen Stefani — is reuniting to play hits like Don’t Speak to a new generation of festivalgoers.

The last time No Doubt performed together was in 2015. In the years after the band’s hiatus, the members focused on their respective solo projects.

But on Tuesday, hours before the official Coachella announcement, the current members of No Doubt — Stefani, 54, Tony Kanal, 53, Adrian Young, 54, and Tom Dumont, 56 — posted a cheeky video reminiscing about the band’s success.

(Stefani’s brother Eric left No Doubt in 1994.)

In a recorded video call posted to social media, the band members teased the announcement and playfully suggested they should play a show — of course, much to the joy of their fanbase.

Story continues below advertisement

Like many of the biggest artists from the ’90s, No Doubt has seen a recent resurgence in popularity among gen Z. The band’s 1992 song Just A Girl has become a popular sound on TikTok, with more than 861,100 videos made to the tune of Stefani’s punky rasp.

As expected, eager No Doubt fans are already insisting that the band’s Coachella reunion will be Hella Good.

hope the no doubt coachella reunion reminds gwen stefani she was once the coolest person in the world pic.twitter.com/0JQsrFl1gq — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) January 17, 2024

everyone talks about just a girl by no doubt BUT WHAT ABOUT HELLA GOOD?? pic.twitter.com/Fta9DuzF9w — SYD IS UP TREMENDOUSLY ⭐️💋 (@thatfangirlsyd) January 17, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

no doubt performing at coachella and making a comeback this year…2024 is already iconic af! pic.twitter.com/isN0aqrxud — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) January 17, 2024

My FAVORITE No Doubt song!!! No Doubt nation RISE UP! pic.twitter.com/61xRtKG9MA — Parker THE Posey’s bestie ❤️ (@Decodnlyfe1) January 17, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

gwen stefani better do this with no doubt at coachella and i'm serious pic.twitter.com/vf1QJ0DPei — popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 17, 2024

As of now, there is no specific date for No Doubt’s performance. The festival will run across two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21, at Indio’s Empire Polo Field in the Coachella Valley.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Presale tickets for Coachella are available beginning Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET.