Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Murder, sex assault probe sparks concerns there may be more victims: Ontario police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 10:11 am
On Dec. 19, Marcel Lapensee, 56, of Carleton Place and Samantha Osborne, 23, of Iroquois were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault, and forcible confinement among others. View image in full screen
On Dec. 19, Marcel Lapensee, 56, of Carleton Place and Samantha Osborne, 23, of Iroquois were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault, and forcible confinement among others. Supplied by OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police investigating a murder and a sexual assault they believe to be connected now say they are concerned there may be more victims.

Investigators are releasing photos of two individuals charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault in connection with ongoing investigations in Carleton Place just west of Ottawa.

On Nov. 12, 2023, police say Rose Kerwin, 50, was found dead in the Mississippi River near the village of Pakenham north of Carleton Place. She would be reported missing a day later on Nov. 13.

Three days later, on Nov. 15, officers say a sexual assault involving a different victim was reported in Carleton Place.

“At the time, it initially seemed like a separate investigation involving a sexual assault in Carelton Place. But as a result of the detailed investigation, it was determined that these two incidents were linked,” said Bill Dickson, OPP East Region media relations coordinator.

Story continues below advertisement

Later, on Dec. 19, Marcel Lapensee, 56, of Carleton Place, and Samantha Osborne, 23, of Iroquois, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault, and forcible confinement, among other crimes.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Dickson said investigators believe the suspects connected with the victims over social media.

“They were online and active, and could have encountered people from around the region on the internet,” he said.

Dickson said they are asking anyone who has details about the two or who might have had any interaction with the suspects online to contact them.

Police report that the accused used aliases on social media, which include Maxx Power and Sammi.

“Sometimes people meet people on the internet, and people will pose as one type of person, and then they meet them in real life, and it turns out to be a very different scenario. So that’s why we want to talk to anyone who may have encountered them online,” Dickson said.

Trending Now

Police are also searching for Kerwin’s blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan with Ontario licence plate CSXW 383.

Police are also searching for Rose Kerwin’s vehicle, a blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan with Ontario licence plate CSXW383. View image in full screen
Police are also searching for Rose Kerwin’s vehicle, a blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan with Ontario licence plate CSXW383. Suppled by OPP

OPP victim specialists are providing support to persons impacted by these incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to hear from anyone to make sure that if someone else was a victim of a sexual assault, we can lay charges that are relative to that. But we also want to make sure that anyone who could have potentially been a victim also gets any services or assistance that they could need,” Dickson said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9400 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices