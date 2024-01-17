School closures Wednesday as snow blankets B.C. South Coast

See more sharing options

It’s a snow day for many B.C. students on Wednesday as a winter storm has arrived on the South Coast.

All public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are closed.

Abbotsford

All Abbotsford School District schools and district buildings are closed.

Cornerstone Christian School

St John Brebeuf

Burnaby

All public schools closed

Reach for the Stars Montessori

Chilliwack

In Chilliwack, schools and sites are closed to students and staff (including daycares, pre-schools).

Justice Institute of British Columbia

Coquitlam

All public schools closed

Delta

All public schools in Delta

Fraser Cascade

All public schools closed

Langley

All schools in the Langley School District are closed to students and staff. The School Board Office is also closed to the public. All daycares located on District property are closed and facility rentals are cancelled for the day.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

All public schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Justice Institute of British Columbia

Mission

All public schools in Mission are closed.

New Westminster

All public schools in New Westminster are closed.

Justice Institute of British Columbia

North Vancouver

District of North Vancouver schools

St Edmunds School

St. Thomas Aquinas

Port Coquitlam

Our Lady of the Assumption School

Archbishop Carney Secondary School

Queen of All Saints Elementary

Richmond

All public schools in Richmond

Choice School

Sunshine Coast

All public schools closed

Surrey and White Rock

In Surrey, all sites across the district will be closed today. Staff in critical roles are expected to report for work.

St. John Paul II Academy in White Rock

Pacific Academy

Fraser Valley School

GAD Elementary

Southridge School

Vancouver

The Vancouver School Board has closed all public schools

Vancouver College is cancelling K-to-12 school

Stratford Hall in Vancouver

St. Andrews Elementary

Notre Dame Regional Secondary

St Andrews Elementary

Corpus Christie Elementary School

St. Augustine School

Reach for the Stars Montessori

Vancouver Island

Due to unsafe road conditions, no school buses are running and all schools in the Qualicum School District will be closed.

Cowichan Valley schools are closed.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith

Comox Valley

Saanich

Pacific Rim

West Vancouver

District of West Vancouver schools are closed on Wednesday.

Post-secondary schools

The University of British Columbia is cancelling all in-person classes on its Vancouver campus Wednesday.

BCIT is also cancelling all in-person classes on Wednesday. Students scheduled to be on campus will be contacted by their instructors for direction on classwork.

All SFU campus activities are cancelled on Wednesday due to current weather conditions. Buildings remain open on all SFU campuses, but all classes, university services and campus activities are cancelled for the entire day.

All classes at Kwantlen Polytechnic University are cancelled.

Douglas College is closed and classes cancelled.

University Canada West is closed.

Vancouver Community College in-person classes are cancelled.

More to come