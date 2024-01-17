School closures Wednesday as snow blankets B.C. South Coast

It’s a snow day for many B.C. students on Wednesday as a winter storm has arrived on the South Coast.
All public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are closed.
Abbotsford
All Abbotsford School District schools and district buildings are closed.
Cornerstone Christian School
St John Brebeuf
Burnaby
All public schools closed
Reach for the Stars Montessori
Chilliwack
In Chilliwack, schools and sites are closed to students and staff (including daycares, pre-schools).
Justice Institute of British Columbia
Coquitlam
All public schools closed
Delta
All public schools in Delta
Fraser Cascade
All public schools closed
Langley
All schools in the Langley School District are closed to students and staff. The School Board Office is also closed to the public. All daycares located on District property are closed and facility rentals are cancelled for the day.
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
All public schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows
Justice Institute of British Columbia
Mission
All public schools in Mission are closed.
New Westminster
All public schools in New Westminster are closed.
Justice Institute of British Columbia
North Vancouver
District of North Vancouver schools
St Edmunds School
St. Thomas Aquinas
Port Coquitlam
Our Lady of the Assumption School
Archbishop Carney Secondary School
Queen of All Saints Elementary
Richmond
All public schools in Richmond
Choice School
Sunshine Coast
All public schools closed
Surrey and White Rock
In Surrey, all sites across the district will be closed today. Staff in critical roles are expected to report for work.
St. John Paul II Academy in White Rock
Pacific Academy
Fraser Valley School
GAD Elementary
Southridge School
Vancouver
The Vancouver School Board has closed all public schools
Vancouver College is cancelling K-to-12 school
Stratford Hall in Vancouver
St. Andrews Elementary
Notre Dame Regional Secondary
St Andrews Elementary
Corpus Christie Elementary School
St. Augustine School
Reach for the Stars Montessori
Vancouver Island
Due to unsafe road conditions, no school buses are running and all schools in the Qualicum School District will be closed.
Cowichan Valley schools are closed.
Nanaimo-Ladysmith
Comox Valley
Saanich
Pacific Rim
West Vancouver
District of West Vancouver schools are closed on Wednesday.
Post-secondary schools
The University of British Columbia is cancelling all in-person classes on its Vancouver campus Wednesday.
BCIT is also cancelling all in-person classes on Wednesday. Students scheduled to be on campus will be contacted by their instructors for direction on classwork.
All SFU campus activities are cancelled on Wednesday due to current weather conditions. Buildings remain open on all SFU campuses, but all classes, university services and campus activities are cancelled for the entire day.
All classes at Kwantlen Polytechnic University are cancelled.
Douglas College is closed and classes cancelled.
University Canada West is closed.
Vancouver Community College in-person classes are cancelled.
