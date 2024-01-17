Edmonton Oilers win streak reaches 11 with 4-2 decision over Maple Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

The Oilers came back from a 2-0 deficit for a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night at Rogers Place. It’s the Oilers eleventh straight win, extending their club record.

The Maple Leafs pounced on the Oilers early with Mitch Marner sending a sharp pass to Auston Matthews, who deposited his 34th of the season just 27 seconds into the proceedings. The Oilers generated more chances as the period went on.

Zach Hyman worked in around T.J. Brodie only to have his forehand deke turned away by Martin Jones’ left pad. Stuart Skinner also came up huge for the Oilers with an improbable save on a Pontus Holmberg one-timer.

Skinner made more big saves in the second before being beaten by Morgan Rielly halfway through the frame. Zach Hyman lifted a sharp angle shot past Jones 12 seconds later, but the goal was negated after the Leafs successfully challenged for offside. The Oilers would get one that counted with 4:19 left in the second. Leon Draisaitl’s bad angle backhand slipped past Jones to make it a one-goal game.

Early in the third, Ryan McLeod found a wide open Derek Ryan in front. He deposited the tying goal for his 200th career point. With 3:05 left, McLeod walked out from behind the net and flicked his eighth of the season past Jones.

Bouchard added a length-of-the-ice empty-netter that just crawled over the goal line.

Skinner made 25 saves. Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to eleven games.

The Oilers, 24-15-1, will host Seattle on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.)