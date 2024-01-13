Edmonton Oilers set new team record with tenth straight win

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers set a team record with their tenth straight win Saturday night, scoring a 2-1 overtime road win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens struck on an early power play when Cole Caufield wired a shot past Stuart Skinner from the left side.

The Oilers had a few good scoring chances in the second period. Leon Draisaitl found Connor McDavid for an open look on the power play, but McDavid fired it wide. Late in the second, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fired a one-timer from the right side, but Sam Montembault moved across to make the save.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In the first minute of the third, Warren Foegele drove to the net resulting in the puck being lodged between Montembault’s skate and the post. Leon Draisaitl slammed it in to make it 1-1. The Canadiens challenged for goalie interference as Foegele appeared to kick Montembault’s stick as he cut through the crease. The goal stood after video review.

Story continues below advertisement

The action picked up after that. Foegele hit the post on a two-on-one. Connor Brown was denied on a shorthanded breakaway. Sean Monahan had the entire net to shoot at but tipped the puck wide. Skinner made a blocker save on a sizzling shot by Caufield.

Brendan Gallagher went off for hooking Cody Ceci with 1:49 left in regulation, but the Oilers couldn’t muster the winning goal.

In overtime, Mike Matheson was called for high sticking Darnell Nurse. Evan Bouchard’s power play blast ended the game 2:01 into the extra session.

The Oilers also tied a team record with their eighth straight road win.

Skinner made 23 saves. Montembault made 39.

The Oilers, 23-15-1, will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).