B.C. man shares bear attack survival story at University of Lethbridge

Colin Dowler is living proof that surviving a bear attack is possible.

The frightening encounter happened more than four years ago and he’s now sharing his story of his close brush with death.

“I was by myself on an isolated part of the mainland coast up a logging road,” Dowler said.

It was there that the bear attacked him, and it was thanks to a few stabs with his trusty pocketknife that he was able to get the bear off him.

Once the bear let him go, he got on his bike and pedaled for seven kilometres to a nearby logging camp where workers helped treat his terrible injuries before he was taken by air ambulance to hospital.

Dowler says he counted over 60 holes in his body, “some relatively small and some relatively massive.”

Following the encounter, Dowler started rehabilitation and was able to quickly get back on his feet.

Jogging was a big part of his recovery and his moment of victory over his injuries was running a half marathon along with a renewed focus on mountaineering.

“On Vancouver Island and a couple of mainland peaks, I’ve done 30 summits since the attack and counting,” Dowler said.

Staff with Runner’s Soul say it was amazing to hear his tale of survival and they are hoping it speaks to those who listened.

“Hearing Colin’s story and what he went through and then still being able to accomplish running a half marathon, I think a lot of people will take away from that that they’re capable as well,” said Erin Pinder, co-owner of the organization.

Alberta Parks says they don’t keep statistics on the number of bear attacks in the province, but they do issue advisories if a bear is spotted.

For Dowler, despite the pain, he’s back to living his life.

“I got my aches and pains. It sometimes hurts to get my socks on in the morning, but all in all I’m still getting out there and living the same full life I was prior.”