Man arrested and charged after 5 banks robbed in south Edmonton, Sherwood Park

A man has been arrested and accused of robbing four banks in south Edmonton and one in Sherwood Park over the past two-and-a-half months.

Earlier this month, the Edmonton Police Service issued a news release regarding four of the robberies, all of which took place on the south side of the city.

The first happened at a TD Bank on Ellerslie Road on Oct. 30. Police said similar robberies were reported Dec. 22, 2023 and Jan. 4 and 6, all in south Edmonton.

Then, two days after police issued a request for information about a suspect believed to be behind all of the crimes, a fifth robbery happened in Sherwood Park.

It happened Jan. 10, when a man passed a note to a teller demanding cash.

Police had said the suspect usually took the same steps in each robbery, wearing a disguise and giving the teller a written note containing a threat and demanding money.

“A suspect in five serious crimes was apprehended as a result of this lengthy investigation,” said EPS Det. Justin Collis. “The Edmonton Police Service is grateful for the assistance provided by Strathcona County RCMP with identifying this suspect.”

Jagveer Kundi, 20, of Edmonton was arrested on Sunday shortly after 9 p.m. Police said he is charged with five counts of robbery and four counts of disguise with intent.