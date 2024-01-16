Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested and charged after 5 banks robbed in south Edmonton, Sherwood Park

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 6:25 pm
A suspect wanted in a series of bank robberies across south Edmonton that took place between October 2023 and January 2024. View image in full screen
A suspect wanted in a series of bank robberies across south Edmonton that took place between October 2023 and January 2024. Supplied by Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been arrested and accused of robbing four banks in south Edmonton and one in Sherwood Park over the past two-and-a-half months.

Earlier this month, the Edmonton Police Service issued a news release regarding four of the robberies, all of which took place on the south side of the city.

The first happened at a TD Bank on Ellerslie Road on Oct. 30. Police said similar robberies were reported Dec. 22, 2023 and Jan. 4 and 6, all in south Edmonton.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Then, two days after police issued a request for information about a suspect believed to be behind all of the crimes, a fifth robbery happened in Sherwood Park.

It happened Jan. 10, when a man passed a note to a teller demanding cash.

Story continues below advertisement

Police had said the suspect usually took the same steps in each robbery, wearing a disguise and giving the teller a written note containing a threat and demanding money.

Trending Now

“A suspect in five serious crimes was apprehended as a result of this lengthy investigation,” said EPS Det. Justin Collis. “The Edmonton Police Service is grateful for the assistance provided by Strathcona County RCMP with identifying this suspect.”

Jagveer Kundi, 20, of Edmonton was arrested on Sunday shortly after 9 p.m. Police said he is charged with five counts of robbery and four counts of disguise with intent.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices