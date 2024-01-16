Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing Portage la Prairie teen may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 4:06 pm
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment.
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing teen believed to be in Winnipeg.

Police said 15-year-old Diraye Mecas was last seen on Dec. 23, 2023, after leaving his residence in Portage la Prairie.

Diraye Mecas, 15, was last seen leaving his residence in Portage la Prairie on Dec. 23, 2023, according to the RCMP. View image in full screen
Diraye Mecas, 15, was last seen leaving his residence in Portage la Prairie on Dec. 23, 2023, according to the RCMP. Courtesy Portage la Prairie RCMP
Trending Now

Mecas is described as being five feet nine inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices