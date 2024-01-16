Missing Portage la Prairie teen may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing teen believed to be in Winnipeg.
Police said 15-year-old Diraye Mecas was last seen on Dec. 23, 2023, after leaving his residence in Portage la Prairie.
Mecas is described as being five feet nine inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
