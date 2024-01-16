Manitoba premier launches 47th Ag Days celebrating Prairie agriculture

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Wab Kinew kicked off the 47th annual Ag Days on Tuesday, spotlighting Prairie produce and showcasing agricultural technology, equipment, expertise and advancements at Manitoba’s largest indoor farm exhibition.

“Agricultural producers across Manitoba are the backbone of our province, not only in feeding Manitobans and people from around the world but in growing our economy,” Kinew said.

“The agricultural sector in Manitoba continues to invest in science, innovation, resilience and sustainability, and our government values the hard work being done to build up Manitoba as we navigate challenges with climate change and market values.”

Ag Days brings together the agriculture community to learn, network and create excitement and optimism for the upcoming growing season, the premier added.

“Manitoba farmers work incredibly hard to feed our province and are some of the most resilient contributors to our provincial economy,” Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn said.

“Agriculture in Manitoba is growing each year and it is my goal to support this sector so that Manitoba will be a leader in agricultural innovation, research and job creation. A strong agricultural sector means a strong Manitoba.”

To address recent challenges faced by producers, the Manitoba government temporarily increased rent reductions for agricultural Crown land forage leases to 55 per cent for the 2024 growing season.

“As a longtime resident of Brandon, I am once again excited to see the Ag Days Expo underway,” Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Minister Glen Simard said.

“While it’s true that Ag Days brings an important economic boost to Brandon, it’s also an important event that brings agricultural producers and exhibitors together to create a sense of community that you won’t see anywhere else.”