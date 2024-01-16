Arrest made in Arrow Street homicide, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested one person in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man last week.

Police said Binesi Kennedy, 19, was found suffering from stab wounds in the first 100 block of Arrow Street on Jan. 10. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday, police said they arrested 46-year-old Anna Marie Hanska. She faces a second-degree murder charge and remains in custody.

Police said the suspect and the victim did not know each other.