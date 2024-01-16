Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Arrow Street homicide, Winnipeg police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 12:38 pm
A Winnipeg police cadets vehicle is seen on Arrow Street where a 19-year-old man was found with stab wounds on Jan. 10, 2024. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cadets vehicle is seen on Arrow Street where a 19-year-old man was found with stab wounds on Jan. 10, 2024. Randall Paull / Global News
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested one person in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man last week.

Police said Binesi Kennedy, 19, was found suffering from stab wounds in the first 100 block of Arrow Street on Jan. 10. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday, police said they arrested 46-year-old Anna Marie Hanska. She faces a second-degree murder charge and remains in custody.

Police said the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg homicide unit probes stabbing death of 19-year-old man'
Winnipeg homicide unit probes stabbing death of 19-year-old man
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

