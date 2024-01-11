Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg homicide unit probes stabbing death of 19-year-old man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 3:06 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser seen in this file photo. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man has died in hospital after a stabbing incident Wednesday evening, police say.

Officers were called to the first 100 block of Arrow Street around 7:20 p.m., where they say they found an injured man, since identified as Binesi Kennedy.

Kennedy was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is looking for any information or video surveillance from the area that may help with the investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police see spike in homicides as year closes'
Winnipeg police see spike in homicides as year closes
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices