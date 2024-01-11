Winnipeg homicide unit probes stabbing death of 19-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man has died in hospital after a stabbing incident Wednesday evening, police say.

Officers were called to the first 100 block of Arrow Street around 7:20 p.m., where they say they found an injured man, since identified as Binesi Kennedy.

Kennedy was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is looking for any information or video surveillance from the area that may help with the investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.