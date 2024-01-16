Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont. man serving life sentence in wife’s murder dies in prison: CSC

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 12:43 pm
Stephen Beszterczey, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife in 2015, has died in prison, CSC says.
Stephen Beszterczey, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife in 2015, has died in prison, CSC says. Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kingston man found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife has died in prison, Correctional Service Canada says.

Stephen Beszterczey was serving a life sentence after being found guilty of the murder of 48-year-old Carolin Beszterczey in 2015.

A release from the CSC sent to media Tuesday says Stephen Beszterczey died at Bath Institution Saturday.

Carolin was found dead inside her Trenton apartment in September 2012.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At the time police said she’d been sexually assaulted and strangled to death with a cord or small electrical wire inside the apartment she’d rented after splitting up with Stephen and moving out of the couple’s home.

At the time of her death, Stephen was under a court order not to have any contact with his estranged wife, a condition of his release after he damaged her truck.

Story continues below advertisement

During his trial, the prosecution called Carolin’s death a case of domestic homicide, telling the jury she was “afraid of him” as their marriage was falling apart.

Trending Now

The defence didn’t deny Stephen killed his wife, but claimed he didn’t remember doing it and that he suffered from a severe mental illness that left him incapable of forming criminal intent.

An 11-member jury delivered their guilty verdict after 24 hours of deliberations following four weeks of testimony.

Stephen’s cause of death has not been released. As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices