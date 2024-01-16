4 people taken to hospital after north Edmonton house fire

A north Edmonton house fire in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood early Tuesday sent four people to hospital, according to the city’s fire department.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that firefighters were called to a home in the area of 94th Street and 179th Avenue at about 1:15 a.m.
Crews arrived at the scene six minutes later. EFRS said the fire was deemed to be under control at 5:01 a.m. and was later declared out at 8:37 a.m.
EFRS did not provide details about the nature or severity of the injuries people sustained in the fire. There was no word on a cause or damage estimate as of 9 a.m.
