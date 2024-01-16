Manitoba florists’ creativity in full bloom in international exhibit at The Leaf

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to forget about the frigid winter for a few hours, Assiniboine Park has just the thing.

The new Fleurs de Villes Voyage exhibit at The Leaf showcases flower displays inspired by international locations, including Brazil, China, India and the Philippines.

The exhibit, which runs until Sunday, has already attracted more than 10,000 visitors to see its one-of-a-kind floral mannequins.

“If people are wanting to travel but not actually wanting to go too far away, they can come on down to The Leaf and they can experience 15 different spectacular destinations that have been brought to life with flowers,” florist Carla Tadia told Global Winnipeg.

“We have got exhibits from many different countries here that have been built by your Winnipeg florists…. They are unbelievably beautiful.”

Tadia said each display includes details about the destination, the artists and the inspiration behind the piece.

“On every platform of every installation, there’s a lovely sign with the stories … highlighting the different local florists who have produced these incredible installations, and it’s really magical.”

There’s some research involved in the displays as well.

Christine Lyons of Silver Heights Florist said she was given the Morocco theme by the Vancouver-based Fleurs de Villes organization, and with her partner, tried to make a culturally relevant display.

“Jamaica is my home country, but Morocco is a very beautiful country, very rich in culture, so we tried our best to represent their cultural basis as best we can,” Lyons told Global Winnipeg.

“The lanterns are something that Moroccans have in their homes. Because Marrakech is a marketplace, we try to imply all the things like spices and kidney beans, things that they use down there. Everything has to be used with dry goods or real flowers, so we incorporated things that they would use down there.”

Lyons said her display took weeks of work to plan and prepare for, and four hours on-site at The Leaf to set up.

“With all the florists under the same roof, I think it’s just an awesome, awesome idea to represent Manitoba,” she said.

Lorette-area florist Britney Fache said she usually does wedding flowers but jumped at the opportunity to participate in this exhibit — especially as she has a personal connection to the country, Japan, highlighted in her piece.

“I was an exchange student when I was 14 years old,” Fache said.

“I went to Tokyo and lived there for a few weeks with a family, and my exchange student came back to Winnipeg and stayed with us … and I’ve been connected with her ever since. It’s been over 20 years and we’re still very close to this day.

“She actually helped me create this concept, make sure I had the details correct while I was creating it…. It was really important to me to collaborate with her and have a meaningful piece.”

Admission to the exhibit is included with the cost of entry to The Leaf.