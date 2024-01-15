Calgary Stampeders sign veteran Canadian Judge to contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders re-signed linebacker Cam Judge to a contract extension Monday.

The 29-year-old Judge was slated to become a CFL free agent after the 2024 season but is now under contract with Calgary through the 2025 campaign.

Contract details weren’t immediately available but the six-foot-two, 234-pound Judge, a 2022 CFL all-star, reportedly becomes the league’s highest-paid Canadian defensive player.

Judge had a career-high 90 defensive tackles (two for loss) last season along with two sacks, five interceptions (one for a TD), two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Over five seasons with Saskatchewan (2017-19), Toronto (2021) and Calgary (2022-23), Judge has registered 283 tackles, 22 special-teams tackles, 14 sacks and nine interceptions.

Last week, the Stampeders redid receiver Reggie Begelton’s contract, also re-signing him through the 2025 season.