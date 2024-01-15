Menu

Dump truck gets tangled with telecommunications wire in northend Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 15, 2024 1:10 pm
Guelph police cruiser. A snow plow and salter with a raised bucket that got tangled in telecommunication wires in Guelph over the weekend. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. A snow plow and salter with a raised bucket that got tangled in telecommunication wires in Guelph over the weekend. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A downed line caused some delays for motorists, and perhaps some disruptions for those watching TV in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service were called around 3 p.m. Saturday about what was initially reported as a dump truck coming in contact with hydro lines in front of a plaza on Woodlawn Road East.

Officers found the dump truck, which was a snow plow and salter, with a raised bucket that got tangled in the wires.

Investigators say the wires were not hydro lines but actually a telecommunications line belonging to Rogers.

No one was hurt but a section of the westbound lanes of Woodlawn Road East east of Woolwich Street was closed for several hours to allow for repairs to be made to the lines.

The driver of the dump truck, a 64-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.

Story continues below advertisement

 

