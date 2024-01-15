Dump truck gets tangled with telecommunications wire in northend Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A downed line caused some delays for motorists, and perhaps some disruptions for those watching TV in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service were called around 3 p.m. Saturday about what was initially reported as a dump truck coming in contact with hydro lines in front of a plaza on Woodlawn Road East.

Officers found the dump truck, which was a snow plow and salter, with a raised bucket that got tangled in the wires.

Investigators say the wires were not hydro lines but actually a telecommunications line belonging to Rogers.

No one was hurt but a section of the westbound lanes of Woodlawn Road East east of Woolwich Street was closed for several hours to allow for repairs to be made to the lines.

The driver of the dump truck, a 64-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.