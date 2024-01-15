Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Peterborough to host Jan. 21 family skate celebration at Quaker Foods City Square

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Skaters flock to Quaker Foods City Square amid mild winter'
Skaters flock to Quaker Foods City Square amid mild winter
With winter off to a mild start, it seems Peterborough residents have been taking advantage of the refrigerated ice surface at Quaker Foods City Square. Caley Bedore has more with Peterborough Coun. Lesley Parnell on this year's skating season. – Jan 5, 2024
The City of Peterborough will host a free “Family Skate Celebration” at the downtown Quaker Foods City Square next week.

The event at the outdoor rink on Charlotte Street will be held on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The celebration will feature music by DJ Lynz and free hot chocolate for attendees. A limited supply of free toques from Call2Recycle — a not-for-profit organization that provides battery recycling programs – will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Bundle up and enjoy the best the season has to offer at this free family skate,” said Coun. Lesley Parnell, chairperson of the city’s arena, parks and recreation portfolio. “Shake off the January blahs in the fresh outdoor air having fun, getting exercise and connecting with our community.”

Parking will be available on street or at the King Street Parkade at 202 King St., adjacent to the square.

Skates and helmet rentals are available at Runner’s Life, located at 174 Charlotte St., northeast of the Quaker Foods City Square entrance on Charlotte Street.

Quaker Foods City Square is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., as weather conditions allow.

Click to play video: 'Tree lighting at Quaker Foods City Square in downtown Peterborough'
Tree lighting at Quaker Foods City Square in downtown Peterborough
