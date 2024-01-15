Transit bus evacuated in Winnipeg after assault with bear spray: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a transit bus was evacuated after an assault with bear spray on Saturday evening.

At 5:30 p.m. police say a man was placed under arrest after a passenger on the bus was assaulted with bear spray.

The bus was evacuated and police found the suspect still on board. He was taken into custody and police say he had bear spray.

Police say the victim fled and was not identified and no other passengers were injured.

A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and is facing charges related to weapons, mischief, and failing to comply with a condition of probation.