Crime

Transit bus evacuated in Winnipeg after assault with bear spray: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 12:22 pm
Winnipeg police say a transit bus was evacuated after an assault with bear spray on Saturday evening. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a transit bus was evacuated after an assault with bear spray on Saturday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma
Winnipeg police say a transit bus was evacuated after an assault with bear spray on Saturday evening.

At 5:30 p.m. police say a man was placed under arrest after a passenger on the bus was assaulted with bear spray.

The bus was evacuated and police found the suspect still on board. He was taken into custody and police say he had bear spray.

Police say the victim fled and was not identified and no other passengers were injured.

A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and is facing charges related to weapons, mischief, and failing to comply with a condition of probation.

 

