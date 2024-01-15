Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge rules lockdowns due to staff shortages at Nova Scotia jails are unlawful

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2024 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'Burnside jail staffing shortage at critical level, union says'
Burnside jail staffing shortage at critical level, union says
The union representing correctional officers at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility is sounding the alarm that the facility is dangerously understaffed. As Megan King reports, the staffing crisis has meant extended lockdown for inmates – increasing tension and leading to assaults. – Aug 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ruled it is illegal to lock down inmates in provincial jails because of staffing shortages.

Decisions by Justice Peter Rosinski in the cases of two inmates are being praised by the prisoner advocacy group PATH as a “groundbreaking victory” for prisoner rights.

Lawyer Hanna Garson says the decisions mean it’s now up to the province to decrease the jail population through bail, community sentences and temporary absence leaves.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In decisions dated Friday, Rosinski found that inmates Durrell Diggs and Ryan Wilband experienced “ongoing material deprivation” of their liberty while incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility last fall.

The judge says Diggs was detained at the jail for 51 days — on 38 of those days he was confined to his cell for 22 hours per day, while on another eight days he was confined for 21 hours.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court document says that under full staffing at the jail, inmates should be safely out of their cells for up to 12 hours a day.

Rosinski suggests better planning to ensure full staffing, distributing inmates throughout the provincial system and using bail and temporary absence leaves as ways of dealing with persistent staff shortages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices