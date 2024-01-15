Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens surprise the Colorado Avalanche with 4-3 win

The Montreal Canadiens have a busy week with four games in six nights. The tough stretch started with a difficult opponent in the Colorado Avalanche.

The Canadiens, once again, shocked one of the NHL’s best teams as has been their pattern this year, taking a 4-3 win.

Wilde Horses

Since getting a chance on the power play regularly in the last six weeks, Juraj Slafkovsky has mostly been on the right side half-wall. This has mostly led to Slafkovsky looking like he’s waiting for a bus while Mike Matheson passes to his left.

Against the Avs in the first period, it was Slafkovsky who was in front of the net. He had switched places with Sean Monahan. That is an excellent switch. One that makes sense for the Montreal power play.

With the frame of Slafkovsky, if the club plays to his strength, let him show that strength. Slafkovsky could not be moved as he stood in front of the net. He was able to take the space he won to take two quick shots. The rebound found the net as Slafkovsky scored his first in 10 games.

The power play will immediately be better with Slafkovsky causing havoc in front of the net with screens and deflections. Monahan is better served to find cross-ice passes with his vision. Overall 5-on-5 as well, Slafkovsky needs to be in front of the net as much as he can. Let defenders see if they can move him. They likely can’t.

Slafkovsky had six shots in this contest. If he does anything close to that regularly, he’s going to have a long and very successful career.

It was also a big night for Rafael Harvey-Pinard as he scored his first goal of the season in his 16th game. Last season, he had 16 goals in 40 games. Harvey-Pinard worked hard for the goal as he was a fireplug the entire shift. Finally, he took it hard to goal, and scored on his own rebound.

Montreal didn’t deserve to be tied at two at that point, but they are riding strong goaltending in just about every game this season. This time, it was Jake Allen’s turn to be strong, including killing a two-man advantage for the Avs.

In the third, the Canadiens strong pushback continued after some early game weakness. It was Caufield with a terrific shot into the top corner from a difficult angle. It was a goal scorer’s goal because it took a perfect shot. The top-line continuing to be most of the team’s offence.

Late, the Canadiens scored the game winner on a hard-working shift from Joel Armia. He was in front of the net where he kept fighting until he poked home the winner while falling.

A final word of praise for Mike Matheson who seemed to be on the ice all night for the Canadiens, but it was actually a huge 28:05. Matheson is the leader on the blue line. He needs to be signed for more years, not traded. Some experience on defence is required.

For Montreal, it was one of their finest wins of the year. They continue to play their best hockey against the best teams in the league.

Wilde Goats

The Canadiens took the Oilers to overtime on Saturday, then followed it with another strong contest two nights later. They continue to stay in the fight against much more talent on the other side of the puck.

There will be plenty of time to fill this section this season. No need to in this excellent contest.

Wilde Cards

General Manager Kent Hughes had his mid-season state-of-the-union press conference Monday morning to give an update on the Canadiens rebuild. Hughes admitted it has been difficult to withstand the injuries that hit as soon as the first home game.

Hughes said the injury to Kirby Dach made the centre lose a complete season of development, and that it changed the match-ups that the head coach faced trying to handle some of the best teams in the league. He spoke of the absence of a second line due to injuries causing difficulty, citing the example of either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl facing an easier foe on Saturday night.

There were also positive notes as Hughes had an opportunity to speak of the glowing progress of players like Cayden Primeau and Jayden Struble. He viewed it as a good problem to have, and not a difficulty riding three goalies.

An excellent question asked was does he view the Canadiens as a buyer or a seller at the trading deadline. Unfortunately for those who don’t think the Canadiens have a chance for the playoffs, he said that it was too early to know. The organization believes that they are still in the fight.

That was a massive statement from the GM. Unless the Canadiens fall down the standings, the trades of Sean Monahan, David Savard and even Josh Anderson will not happen. He does not see the team as a seller at the moment.

Hughes also gave a vote of confidence to the coaching staff in Laval. They seemed to have gotten their act together just in time with a strong winning percentage in their last 15 games. Hughes was extremely happy with the development of players. He mentioned specifically Logan Mailloux and Arber Xhekaj. Hughes feels that Laval will have a playoff run.

By the 15-minute mark of the news conference, so many defenders were spoken of so glowingly that Hughes was asked about the logjam on defence and whether that might lead to trades. Hughes feels that the rapid progression provides a longer runway to see who develops to their ceiling. Hughes says he will continue to look for opportunities to trade, but felt that there was no urgency at all.

Hughes was pressed on the lack of offence on the club, and he said that he was looking for more, but took umbrage a bit with the thought that a point-per-game player was absolutely necessary for success. He mentioned Patrice Bergeron, whom he represented as a player, who created a lot of success but never had 82 points in 82 games.

Considering these comments and his passing of Matvei Michkov in the draft, it is becoming apparent that Hughes does not value players with goals and points just for goals and points sake. He seems to more highly value complete forwards who can handle effectively all 200 feet.

When speaking of Nick Suzuki this season he noted his improvement in improving his 200-foot game. Truth is Hughes would have loved if former GM Marc Bergevin could have found $500,000 more for Philip Danault who received that extra money in Los Angeles. Danault is a Hughes player.

The best part of these state-of-the-union addresses is not that any actual news comes of them, but that one can get a sense of how the GM thinks of the game. After this one, it’s easy to see the thinking behind his draft choices, and what kind of team he thinks wins cups.

This June in the draft, don’t expect a high-scoring player who Hughes doesn’t like in attitude, or his 200-foot game. It is becoming clear why Hughes passes on small wingers. He simply doesn’t believe that they can control enough of the ice over time. He believes Cole Caufield is sufficient. Expect Hughes to continue to build a team strong on defence, with an eye toward a bigger top-six with players who can play wing or centre and who have a complete game.

He reveals his blue print for success every time he speaks. The only thing here where any umbrage will be taken is his feeling that it’s too early to sell assets because the club is in a playoff hunt. The math is not good. With that said, he has 40 days to change his mind on his club’s chances, and it’s easy to assume that he will come to that conclusion perfectly in the course of time.

The only Hughes concept that some will have difficulty with is that he doesn’t necessarily value point-per-game players, but it is absolutely vital here to parse that it isn’t points that he shuns, but points that are negated if at the other end of the ice no care is taken.

This makes the number one goal in Montreal’s roster construction to find, either by trade, free agency, or the draft, a point-producing big centre who can play the wing as well who also has the right attitude to take care of the defensive side of the puck.

This entry draft has a couple of those players in Cayden Lindstrom and Konsta Helenius. Expect those two to be targeted by the Canadiens this June based on what we heard Monday. Obviously, Macklin Celebrini would also be in that conversation, if the Canadiens won the lottery.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sports writer, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.