Guelph man defrauded an additional $12K on top of $750K in crypto scam

One Guelph man is out another $12,000 after already losing more than $750,000 in a cryptocurrency scam.

The man in his 60s reported the fraud to authorities on Friday.

Investigators said he was contacted by someone who claimed to help get back some of the money he had previously lost.

The victim reportedly created an account at an online financial institution before downloading an app that would allow the scammer to access his cell phone.

Over a two-week period, police said $12,000 was taken out of his account.

Investigators said these crimes are very difficult to investigate and there is a low chance to get the money back.

They said to do your research to ensure you’re using reliable and reputable services.

Also, if you receive an odd investment-related email from a relative or someone you trust, get in touch with them directly to see if it is them.