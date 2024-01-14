Water main break forces two-week closure of Central Okanagan elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

A water main break at Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna will mean a closure of the school’s main building for the next two weeks.

A release sent out by Central Okanagan Public Schools said the ruptured pipe was detected on Friday night as temperatures dropped to -22 C.

“School District Operations staff were able to respond immediately on Friday night and are grateful for the prompt response of the Kelowna Fire Department and City of Kelowna staff who ensured a successful effort to minimize damage despite the extreme weather. Further work is currently underway to repair the mechanical failure and understand the exact cause.”

1:11 Cold weather serves as learning opportunity

The school’s main waterline will need to undergo extensive repairs over the next two weeks, but the school board is working to ensure students can continue learning.

“There are plans in place to accommodate most AME classes in nearby schools during the temporary closure,” Central Okanagan Public Schools added in the release. “Staff are working with families to minimize disruption to learning, transportation, and childcare routines.”

However, students in grades two through five will not attend on Monday, Jan. 15 to allow the transition to an adjusted program to start on Tuesday. Meanwhile, students from kindergarten to grade one will attend school as usual, as the repairs do not impact those classes.