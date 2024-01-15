Menu

Crime

MLSE, Toronto police investigating security incident during Leafs game

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 6:07 am
MLSE, Toronto police investigating security incident at Scotiabank Arena
WARNING: Video contains violent content not suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and the Toronto Police Service are investigating a security incident that occurred at Scotiabank Arena during the Maple Leafs game on Jan. 13, 2024.
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) and the Toronto police say they are investigating a security incident that occurred at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday evening during the Leafs game.

In a video posted to Reddit, you can see two security guards attempting to pin a man down on the ground before one of them appears to kneel the man in the face multiple times.

MLSE, Toronto police investigating security incident at Scotiabank Arena

As the clip progresses, one of the guards can be seen holding the man’s head down to the ground in a puddle of what appears to be blood.

A crowd of spectators can be seen watching the incident.

A spokesperson for MLSE told Global News it is “aware of a security incident” that took place on Jan. 13 and is conducting a full investigation “in co-operation with Toronto Police Service.”

“Any update will be reserved pending the outcome of the investigation,” the MLSE spokesperson said.

Toronto police said the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

— More to come as this story develops… 

