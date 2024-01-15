MLSE, Toronto police investigating security incident during Leafs game

Send this page to someone via email

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) and the Toronto police say they are investigating a security incident that occurred at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday evening during the Leafs game.

In a video posted to Reddit, you can see two security guards attempting to pin a man down on the ground before one of them appears to kneel the man in the face multiple times.

0:45 MLSE, Toronto police investigating security incident at Scotiabank Arena

As the clip progresses, one of the guards can be seen holding the man’s head down to the ground in a puddle of what appears to be blood.

A crowd of spectators can be seen watching the incident.

A spokesperson for MLSE told Global News it is “aware of a security incident” that took place on Jan. 13 and is conducting a full investigation “in co-operation with Toronto Police Service.”

“Any update will be reserved pending the outcome of the investigation,” the MLSE spokesperson said.

Toronto police said the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

— More to come as this story develops…