Winnipeg police investigate house fire in Point Douglas, urgeing public to avoid area

Winnipeg police and fire crews are investigating a house fire in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police say parts of Grove Street and Hallet Street are closed and traffic is being re-routed.

The public is being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, the city says they will be providing more information on the fire later in the afternoon.