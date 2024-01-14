Winnipeg police investigate house fire in Point Douglas, urgeing public to avoid area

Winnipeg police and fire crews are investigating a house fire in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Sunday.
Police say parts of Grove Street and Hallet Street are closed and traffic is being re-routed.
The public is being urged to avoid the area if possible.
Meanwhile, the city says they will be providing more information on the fire later in the afternoon.
