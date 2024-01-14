Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police investigate house fire in Point Douglas, urgeing public to avoid area

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 14, 2024 4:13 pm
Winnipeg police and fire crews are investigating a house fire in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Sunday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police and fire crews are investigating a house fire in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Sunday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police and fire crews are investigating a house fire in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police say parts of Grove Street and Hallet Street are closed and traffic is being re-routed.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The public is being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the city says they will be providing more information on the fire later in the afternoon.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices