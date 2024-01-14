Recipe: Chef Jasper Cruickshank’s ‘wild B.C. experience’ dish

The “BC Wild Experience”, is a gold medal dish for a regional competition ahead of the main event of the 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship in Ottawa this February.
Chef Jasper Cruickshank from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar in Whistler is the regional winner representing Vancouver at the national championship.
He shows Jennifer Palma how to make the winning dish in Cooking Together.
SIDE STRIPE SHRIMP TERRINE:
Ingredients:
- 1 lb side stripe shrimp, peeled and deveined
- chives
- plastic wrap
Instructions:
- season the shrimp, roll with chives, and wrap securely in plastic wrap.
- poach wrapped shrimp in a water bath at 56° C for 20 minutes.
- remove plastic wrap and chill shrimp in an ice bath.
- Slice the chilled shrimp terrine and serve.
TARTLET SHELL:
Ingredients:
- spring roll dough
- clarified butter
Instructions:
- Cut spring roll dough into a round shape.
- Place dough in clarified butter and bake between tart shell molds at 325° F for 10-14 minutes.
- Remove tartlet shell at the desired colour from the tart mold and drain on paper towels.
POACHED DUNGENESS CRAB:
Ingredients:
- Dungeness crab
- salted water
- ice
Instructions:
- Submerge Dungeness crab in a pot of salted boiling water, lower heat, and simmer for 11 minutes.
- Remove crab, let it rest for 10 minutes, and chill in an ice bath.
- Clean the crab, extracting the meat, and reserve for later.
CRAB ESPUMA:
Ingredients:
- grab bisque
- gelatin
- seasoning
Instructions:
- Prepare crab bisque and reduce it to a rich, concentrated flavour.
- Adjust seasoning, add bloomed gelatin, strain, and chill.
- Pour mixture into an isi gun, charge with two N2O charges, and shake well.
LEEK PUREE:
Ingredients:
- 10g sliced garlic
- 30g sliced shallots
- 300g sliced leeks
- 20g canola oil
- 3g salt
- 100g spinach leaves
Instructions:
- Sweat garlic, shallots, and leeks in canola oil with salt until tender.
- Blend with blanched spinach until smooth, then chill.
DAIKON DISCS:
Ingredients:
- daikon
- salt
- olive oil
Instructions:
- Slice daikon thinly, cut with a ring cutter.
- Blanch discs for 3 seconds in salted water, then ice down.
- Season with salt and olive oil.
WAKAME TUILLE:
Ingredients:
- 50g egg white
- 50g flour
- 15g chive oil
- 15g leek puree
- 2g salt
- 15g sugar
- 1g wakame powder
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor, blend until smooth.
- Spread mixture over a stencil onto a silicone baking sheet.
- Bake at 325° F until set (approximately 5 minutes).
- Remove and let it cool.
Comments