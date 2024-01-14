Recipe: Chef Jasper Cruickshank’s ‘wild B.C. experience’ dish

Send this page to someone via email

The “BC Wild Experience”, is a gold medal dish for a regional competition ahead of the main event of the 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship in Ottawa this February.

Chef Jasper Cruickshank from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar in Whistler is the regional winner representing Vancouver at the national championship.

He shows Jennifer Palma how to make the winning dish in Cooking Together.

SIDE STRIPE SHRIMP TERRINE:

Ingredients:

1 lb side stripe shrimp, peeled and deveined

chives

plastic wrap

Instructions:

season the shrimp, roll with chives, and wrap securely in plastic wrap.

poach wrapped shrimp in a water bath at 56° C for 20 minutes.

remove plastic wrap and chill shrimp in an ice bath.

Slice the chilled shrimp terrine and serve.

TARTLET SHELL:

Ingredients:

spring roll dough

clarified butter

Instructions:

Cut spring roll dough into a round shape.

Place dough in clarified butter and bake between tart shell molds at 325° F for 10-14 minutes.

Remove tartlet shell at the desired colour from the tart mold and drain on paper towels.

POACHED DUNGENESS CRAB:

Ingredients:

Dungeness crab

salted water

ice

Instructions:

Submerge Dungeness crab in a pot of salted boiling water, lower heat, and simmer for 11 minutes.

Remove crab, let it rest for 10 minutes, and chill in an ice bath.

Clean the crab, extracting the meat, and reserve for later.

CRAB ESPUMA:

Ingredients:

grab bisque

gelatin

seasoning

Instructions:

Prepare crab bisque and reduce it to a rich, concentrated flavour.

Adjust seasoning, add bloomed gelatin, strain, and chill.

Pour mixture into an isi gun, charge with two N2O charges, and shake well.

LEEK PUREE:

Ingredients:

10g sliced garlic

30g sliced shallots

300g sliced leeks

20g canola oil

3g salt

100g spinach leaves

Instructions:

Sweat garlic, shallots, and leeks in canola oil with salt until tender.

Blend with blanched spinach until smooth, then chill.

DAIKON DISCS:

Ingredients:

daikon

salt

olive oil

Instructions:

Slice daikon thinly, cut with a ring cutter.

Blanch discs for 3 seconds in salted water, then ice down.

Season with salt and olive oil.

WAKAME TUILLE:

Ingredients:

50g egg white

50g flour

15g chive oil

15g leek puree

2g salt

15g sugar

1g wakame powder

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor, blend until smooth.

Spread mixture over a stencil onto a silicone baking sheet.

Bake at 325° F until set (approximately 5 minutes).

Remove and let it cool.