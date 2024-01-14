Menu

Crime

Toronto police looking to identify suspect involved in assault on the Danforth

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 14, 2024 1:42 pm
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation. Handout / Toronto Police Service
The Toronto Police Service is turning to the public for help with identifying a man believed to be responsible for an assault in the city’s east end last November.

On Nov. 3, just after 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the Danforth and Euston avenues area.

Police said a victim became involved in a verbal altercation with a man.

The man allegedly assaulted the victim, who sustained minor injuries, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, police say.

The suspect is described as six-feet-tall with a thin build, a short beard and short braided hair.  He was seen wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5500, or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

