Toronto police looking to identify suspect involved in assault on the Danforth

The Toronto Police Service is turning to the public for help with identifying a man believed to be responsible for an assault in the city’s east end last November.

On Nov. 3, just after 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the Danforth and Euston avenues area.

Police said a victim became involved in a verbal altercation with a man.

The man allegedly assaulted the victim, who sustained minor injuries, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, police say.

The suspect is described as six-feet-tall with a thin build, a short beard and short braided hair. He was seen wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5500, or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.