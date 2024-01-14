Halifax police investigating after woman struck by vehicle on Gottingen Street

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Sunday morning while attempting to cross the road in downtown Halifax.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded at about 9:35 a.m. to a report of an injured pedestrian at the intersection of Gottingen Street and Charles Street.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“A vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman that was crossing Gottingen Street in a marked crosswalk,” police said in a statement.

Police said the areas of Gottingen Street between Uniacke and North Street were closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist and forensic identification section documented the scene. The road reopened at about 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

“The collision remains under investigation,” police added.