Canada

Halifax police investigating after woman struck by vehicle on Gottingen Street

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted January 14, 2024 1:07 pm
A 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Sunday morning while attempting to cross the road in downtown Halifax.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded at about 9:35 a.m. to a report of an injured pedestrian at the intersection of Gottingen Street and Charles Street.

“A vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman that was crossing Gottingen Street in a marked crosswalk,” police said in a statement.

Police said the areas of Gottingen Street between Uniacke and North Street were closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist and forensic identification section documented the scene. The road reopened at about 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

“The collision remains under investigation,” police added.

