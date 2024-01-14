Halifax police investigating after woman struck by vehicle on Gottingen Street

A 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Sunday morning while attempting to cross the road in downtown Halifax.
In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded at about 9:35 a.m. to a report of an injured pedestrian at the intersection of Gottingen Street and Charles Street.
“A vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman that was crossing Gottingen Street in a marked crosswalk,” police said in a statement.
Police said the areas of Gottingen Street between Uniacke and North Street were closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist and forensic identification section documented the scene. The road reopened at about 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
“The collision remains under investigation,” police added.
