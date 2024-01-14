Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after altercation at Toronto shelter

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation with another person at a shelter in northwest Toronto early Sunday morning.
Toronto police said they responded to an incident in the area of Islington Avenue and Monogram Place just before 2:40 a.m.
When officers arrived, they learned an altercation had occurred between two people.
Police said the victim suffered “superficial wounds” to the neck.
Paramedics told Global News a male in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.
Officers said a person is in custody but did not provide further information.
