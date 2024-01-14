Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after altercation at Toronto shelter

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation with another person at a shelter in northwest Toronto early Sunday morning.

Toronto police said they responded to an incident in the area of Islington Avenue and Monogram Place just before 2:40 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When officers arrived, they learned an altercation had occurred between two people.

Police said the victim suffered “superficial wounds” to the neck.

Paramedics told Global News a male in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

Officers said a person is in custody but did not provide further information.