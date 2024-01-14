Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after altercation at Toronto shelter

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 14, 2024 10:29 am
Toronto police say a man is in custody after an altercation at a shelter that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a man is in custody after an altercation at a shelter that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. DPi
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation with another person at a shelter in northwest Toronto early Sunday morning.

Toronto police said they responded to an incident in the area of Islington Avenue and Monogram Place just before 2:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned an altercation had occurred between two people.

Police said the victim suffered “superficial wounds” to the neck.

Paramedics told Global News a male in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

Officers said a person is in custody but did not provide further information.

