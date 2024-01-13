Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Siksika Nation declares state of local emergency due to extreme cold

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 2:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Extreme cold puts pressure on Alberta’s energy grid'
Extreme cold puts pressure on Alberta’s energy grid
The extreme cold drove up demand on the power grid prompting Alberta’s energy operator to declare a grid alert. Sarah Offin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Siksika Nation declared a state of local emergency on Saturday morning due to extreme cold weather.

In a Facebook post at around 9:21 a.m., Siksika Nation Tribal Administration said ATCO had notified the nation that regulators were down, leaving some homes in the area without power.

At 11:11 a.m., the state of local emergency was declared.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

This comes as temperatures in Calgary and the surrounding areas were expected to fluctuate between -28 C to -33 C on Saturday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Siksika Nation members without heat in their homes have been directed to go to the Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex. Those who need transportation to get to the Sportsplex should call 403-734-3815.

Trending Now

Families with elders and children were asked to call Tom Many Heads at 403-361-1527 to arrange hotel accommodations.

Story continues below advertisement

The Siksika Nation Tribal Administration said the state of local emergency would remain for a few days until the emergency has dissipated.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices