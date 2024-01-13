1 dead after fatal crash in Norfolk County, Ont. during snowstorm

See more sharing options

Police say a person has died after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Norfolk County, Ont.

OPP say emergency crews responded shortly after 6 p.m. Friday to Highway 3 in Woodhouse.

One of the drivers, a 79-year-old from Norfolk County, died due to their injuries.

A portion of Highway 3 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The crash took place during a snowstorm that brought five to 10 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.

West Region OPP said early Saturday afternoon that more than 440 crashes had taken place since the snowstorm began late Friday afternoon.

The #OPP investigated over 440 crashes in West Region, which included a fatal collision in Norfolk County. The #Snow is still falling, and the wind is blowing, so anticipate visibility issues. Please #DriveSafely. #WROPP ^es https://t.co/9v6UL9JxyH — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 13, 2024

