Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Cougars, Vees defeat Vipers

A roundup of junior hockey results from across the Okanagan.

PRINCE GEORGE 5, KELOWNA 2

The Kelowna Rockets’ season-long struggles against the B.C. Division leaders continued on Friday night.

At Prince George, the Cougars scored four unanswered goals to erase a 2-1 deficit and earn their fourth win in five games against Kelowna this season.

Carlin Dezainde, with a hat trick, Oren Shtrom and Hudson Thorton scored for Prince George (29-12-0-0), which is also the top team in the Western Conference and ranked No. 3 nationally.

Andrew Cristall and Hiroki Gojsic scored for mid-pack Kelowna (19-18-2-0), which trailed 1-0 just three minutes in but led 2-1 with back-to-back goals at 4:42 and 6:11.

However, Prince George replied at 13:21 to make it 2-2, with the Cougars then adding two more in the second period and another in the third for the 5-2 final.

Ty Young stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Cougars, with Jari Kykkanen turning aside 30 of 35 shots for the Rockets.

Prince George was 1-for-3 on the power play while Kelowna was 0-for-3. Friday’s attendance was 2,820.

The two teams will meet again in Prince George Saturday night.

Friday’s results

Swift Current 7, Brandon 3

Calgary 7, Spokane 4

Everett 8, Kamloops 2

Lethbridge 5, Medicine Hat 2

Prince Albert 4, Victoria 3

Red Deer 3, Tri-City 1

Vancouver 4, Regina 2

Seattle 5, Portland 4 (OT)

Saturday’s games

Kamloops at Everett

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat

Vancouver at Moose Jaw

Seattle at Portland

Kelowna at Prince George

Edmonton at Red Deer

Prince Albert at Regina

Victoria at Saskatoon

Sunday’s games

Prince Albert at Brandon

Tri-City at Calgary

Spokane at Edmonton

Regina at Saskatoon

Everett at Wenatchee

PENTICTON 2, VERNON 1

At Penticton, a power-play goal early in the second period stood up as the game-winner as the hometown Vees downed the Vernon Vipers Friday night.

Zack Stringer, who opened the scoring midway through the first period, and Connor MacPherson, with the game-winner at 3:13 of the second, scored for Penticton (23-6-2-2-0).

Luke Bibby, who closed out the scoring at 2:21 of the third, replied for Vernon (19-12-1-0-0), which was outshot 41-25.

Andrew Ness made 24 saves for the Vees, with Colin Reay stopping 39 shots for the Vipers.

Penticton was 1-for-2 on the power play with Vernon going 0-for-1. Attendance at the South Okanagan Events Centre was 2,867.

Friday’s game was the Vees’ first home game since Dec. 15. Their at-home record is now a stellar 14-1-0-0.

SALMON ARM 11, COWICHAN VALLEY 2

At Salmon Arm, the Silverbacks scored early and often in clubbing the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday night.

Casy Laylin, with a hat trick, Ty Paisley, with two goals, Maddux Martin, Lian Gayfer, Nathan Mackie, Tristan Allen, Marcus Broberg and Winston Frimmel scored for Salmon Arm (21-9-0-2-0).

The Silverbacks, which led 6-1 and 8-1 at the period breaks, outshot the Capitals 35-27. Laylin finished with five points, including two assists, while Allen had four points with three assists. Ryan Gillespie also had four points, all assists.

Dryden Kuramoto, late in the first period, and Eddie Romano, with a power play goal that closed out the scoring late in the third, replied for Cowichan Valley (9-20-1-1-0).

Ryan Grout made 25 saves for the Silverbacks. For the Capitals, Ethan Morrow started but lasted just six minutes after being beaten twice on five shots. Cody Butikis stopped 22 of 30 shots in relief.

Salmon Arm was 2-for-4 on the power play while Cowichan Valley was 1-for-3.

Friday’s results

Prince George 4, Chilliwack 3

Nanaimo 4, Victoria 1

Alberni Valley 3, Powell River 2

Surrey 4, Coquitlam 2

Trail 9, Langley 4

Merritt 5, Cranbrook 4

Saturday’s games

Surrey at Chilliwack

Cranbrook at Penticton

Merritt at Salmon Arm

Coquitlam at Vernon

Nanaimo at Victoria

Alberni Valley at Powell River

Cowichan Valley at West Kelowna

Sunday’s games

Merritt at West Kelowna

Prince George at Trail

Friday’s results

Fernie 4, Columbia Valley 2

Osoyoos 6, Creston Valley 5 (OT)

Kamloops 3, Princeton 1

Revelstoke 5, Summerland 1

Sicamous 5, 100 Mile House 2

Grand Forks 7, Golden 3

Nelson 5, Kimberley 2

Castlegar 6, Spokane 1

Kelowna 5, North Okanagan 4 (SO)

Saturday’s games

Osoyoos at Columbia Valley

North Okanagan at Kelowna

Chase at Kamloops

100 Mile House at Revelstoke

Summerland at Sicamous

Kimberley at Beaver Valley

Fernie at Castlegar

Golden at Nelson

Grand Forks at Spokane

Sunday’s game