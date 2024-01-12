Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Tentative agreement reached between civil service workers, province

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 8:48 pm
MGEU president Kyle Ross. View image in full screen
MGEU president Kyle Ross. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Around 11,500 civil service workers in Manitoba could soon have a new contract.

The MGEU, which represents the workers, says it has reached a tentative agreement with the province.

The deal, which still needs to be ratified, is four years and would give workers a 14 per cent wage increase over that period, along with a one-time lump-sun signing bonus of $1800 per full-time employee and improvements to health benefits.

“The agreement would help fix the civil service staffing crisis by improving the province’s ability to recruit and retain skilled workers it needs to deliver the quality public services Manitobans count on,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross, who says there’s a 30 per cent vacancy rate in the civil service.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The union will hold online information meetings with members in the coming weeks with the ratification vote coming later in the month.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Back in October, workers voted to give the bargaining committee a strike mandate.

 

More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices