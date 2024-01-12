Need a meal or a place to warm up? Here are some options around Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

With arctic outflow and extreme cold warnings in place for much of the province forecast to continue into the weekend, a number of emergency shelters and other organizations have opened their doors to those in need.

The Sikh community in B.C. has opened “all gurdwaras” to the public for temporary warming, washroom use, prayer, meditation, and hot vegetarian meals, it posted on social media Friday.

Donations aren’t required, but appreciated, it added. Visitors must remove their shoes and cover their heads indoors.

No alcohol/drugs allowed on the property.

The City of Vancouver, meanwhile, has extended its extreme weather alert through to Monday.

The Covenant House on Seymour Street (opening at 10:30 p.m.) , Marpole Neighbourhood House on Hudson Street (opening at 9:30 p.m.), Kiwassa Neighbourhood House on Oxford Street (opening at 8:30 p.m.), and shelter at East Hastings Street and Commercial Drive (opening at 8 p.m.) are all available for overnight stays.

All sites but the latter are wheelchair accessible. All are serving either full meals or snacks.

Covenant House is also available to youth between 16 and 24 years of age.

Translations available: 繁體中文 | 简体中文 | Tagalog| Español |ਪੰਜਾਬੀ | Tiếng Việt An extreme weather alert has been extended for January 11 – 15, 2024. If you are sleeping outside, please come inside. Extra shelter spaces and warming centres will be open at:



The City of Burnaby has activated its shelter at 7320 Buller Ave. as well. It will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily until further notice.

Overnight spaces are also available at the Progressive Housing Society’s shelter on Douglas Road, Norland Supportive Housing on Norland Avenue, and Ledger Supportive Housing on Ledger Avenue. The Lookout Housing and Health Society has also opened the doors of the Neighbourhood Church on Walker Avenue and Westminster Bible Chapel on 6th Street.

Details on hours and space numbers are available on the city’s website.

In Surrey, dozens of civic facilities are available for those seeking relief from the cold.

In Cloverdale, they include the Cloverdale Recreation Centre on 176th Street, Clayton Community Centre on 187A Street, the Clayton and Cloverdale branch of Surrey Libraries, and the Museum of Surrey on 56A Avenue.

In Guildford, the Fraser Heights Recreation Centre on 160th Street is open, as is the Guilford Recreation Centre on 105th Avenue and the Guildford branch of Surrey Libraries on 105th Avenue.

In Fleetwood, the Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex on the Fraser Highway is available. The Fleetwood Community Centre on 84th Avenue and Fleetwood Surrey Libraries branch are as well.

A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver. Arctic air combined with strong winds are expected over the next few days, with a wind chill of -20. Take extra precautions to stay warm: • Layer your clothes

• Wear wool socks



In Newton, anyone in need is welcome at the New Recreation Centre on 72nd Avenue, the Newton branch of Surre Libraries on 70th Avenue and the Strawberry Hill branch on 122nd Street.

South Surrey’s recreation and arts centre on 20th Avenue, Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre on 24th Avenue, and Ocean Park and Semiahmoo library branches are open on 17th Avenue and 152nd Street, respectively.

The Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre on 107A Avenue and City Centre branch of Surrey Libraries on University Drive wraps up the list.