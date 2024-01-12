Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. blanketed in bitter cold, expected to last into Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2024 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. blanketed in extreme cold, expected to last into Saturday'
B.C. blanketed in extreme cold, expected to last into Saturday
Extreme cold and biting wind has gripped Western Canada and won't shake loose until at least Saturday. Global BC's Emily Lazatin has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Extreme cold and biting wind has gripped Western Canada and won’t shake loose until at least Saturday.

Environment Canada cold and Arctic outflow warnings have coloured the Canadian map red, from Haida Gwaii to near Hudson Bay.

Forecasters warn the gusting winds can make temperatures feel like -40 C or even -55 C in some parts.

Click to play video: 'Cold weather-related emergencies'
Cold weather-related emergencies

That means frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Story continues below advertisement

People who do venture outside are being told to watch for symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, or fingers and toes changing colour.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

While extreme cold puts everyone at risk, Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 11'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 11
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices