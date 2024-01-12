Father of baby whose death is subject to York police homicide probe remembers his son

Send this page to someone via email

The father of a six-month-old baby whose death is subject to a homicide investigation remembered his son as “an amazing little soul” at a funeral service this week.

Dror Berelovich, the father of Benjamin, spoke at a service for his late son, remembering his six months of life and sharing the joy he had brought him.

“My dear little Benjamin, you were only here for six short months but it seemed like an eternity that you were here with us,” Dror said at the service.

“You were my sunshine and our sunshine, your presence lit up our lives.”

Benjamin died in early January in an incident York Regional Police detectives are treating as a homicide.

Police were called to an address in the Thornhill neighbourhood of Vaughan on Jan. 4 for reports of an injured person.

Police said they found an “unresponsive infant,” who was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators said a woman had been charged with first-degree murder but did not release details of who the woman was.

During the funeral service on Jan. 10, Dror said he could not have imaged “a baby could be so perfect,” remembering the “soft hair” and “soft little eyes” of his young son.

“Being around him, you just forget about everything,” he said. “He just makes you smile.”

Dror finished his eulogy promising he would see his son again.

“You’re now in a better place — and I will meet you there,” he said.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald