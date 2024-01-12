Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Father of baby whose death is subject to York police homicide probe remembers his son

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 7:32 pm
Click to play video: '1st-degree murder charge laid in York Region infant death'
1st-degree murder charge laid in York Region infant death
RELATED: York Regional Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an infant in Vaughan. Caryn Lieberman reports – Jan 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The father of a six-month-old baby whose death is subject to a homicide investigation remembered his son as “an amazing little soul” at a funeral service this week.

Dror Berelovich, the father of Benjamin, spoke at a service for his late son, remembering his six months of life and sharing the joy he had brought him.

“My dear little Benjamin, you were only here for six short months but it seemed like an eternity that you were here with us,” Dror said at the service.

“You were my sunshine and our sunshine, your presence lit up our lives.”

Benjamin died in early January in an incident York Regional Police detectives are treating as a homicide.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police were called to an address in the Thornhill neighbourhood of Vaughan on Jan. 4 for reports of an injured person.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they found an “unresponsive infant,” who was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators said a woman had been charged with first-degree murder but did not release details of who the woman was.

During the funeral service on Jan. 10, Dror said he could not have imaged “a baby could be so perfect,” remembering the “soft hair” and “soft little eyes” of his young son.

“Being around him, you just forget about everything,” he said. “He just makes you smile.”

Dror finished his eulogy promising he would see his son again.

“You’re now in a better place — and I will meet you there,” he said.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald 

A memorial in Thornhill, Ont., for an infant who died in January, 2024. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. View image in full screen
A memorial in Thornhill, Ont., for an infant who died in January, 2024. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Global News
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices