Newcomer Zach Manns proving to be ‘The Man’ early on for Saskatchewan Rush

As one of the major trade chips coming back in last summer’s Mark Matthews blockbuster, expectations were high for forward Zach Manns joining the Saskatchewan Rush.

Through four games, Manns has lived up to and exceeded that billing with one of the most lethal shots in the National Lacrosse League.

“When the ball starts going in the net it definitely helps with the confidence,” said Manns. “I’ve had a hot stick for the first few games so I’m just looking to keep finding my shot and play my game.”

While the province of Saskatchewan might feel like a frigid wasteland with temperatures dipping well below minus 30, Manns has been nothing but red-hot for a Rush offence which has been one of the best in the NLL to begin the season.

Embracing a larger role compared to his time in Toronto, it’s been a dominant start for Manns who has recorded a hat-trick in each of his first four games with the Rush franchise.

Story continues below advertisement

Finding the back of the net 13 times, Manns sits tied for third across the NLL in goals scored heading into Week 7 of the season.

“I always knew that I was capable of that role especially having success this past summer,” said Manns. “That was a role I was ready for and I think it’s a role I’m good for. I think it’s going to be a good rest of the year as well.”

2:20 Rapid Fire with the Rush: Patrick Dodds

Even though he leads the Rush in goal scoring, including a three-goal lead on alternate captain Robert Church, head coach Jimmy Quinlan believes Manns can still shoot the ball even more than he’s currently doing.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The sky is the limit for him just in terms of how athletic he is and how he is able to create his own shot, but also play within the system,” said Quinlan. “He’s been a very pleasant surprise, but we were hoping and expecting to get that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Averaging over 13 goals per game, which is the fourth-best in the NLL, the Rush have clicked offensively to begin the season.

For Manns, he’s been able to slide into an offensive system with Church and captain Ryan Keenan which has seen major changes compared to the group which hit the floor in 2022-23.

“I feel like with [Keenan] and [Church] we’ve been developing some great chemistry,” said Manns. “Ryan is one of the highest IQ players I’ve played with and that’s saying something with all of the guys I played with in Toronto.”

Despite outscoring their opponents 53-19 on the year, the Rush are tied for last in the NLL with a 1-3 record with their lone win coming on December 15 in Las Vegas by a 17-5 final.

Most recently, that included a heartbreaking 11-10 defeat at home on New Year’s Eve against the Albany FireWolves in which the Rush rallied from a 9-4 deficit to force overtime.

Even though the wins haven’t been there, Quinlan has been happy with the way the Rush have progressed through four games.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought we were better against Albany than we were against [Las Vegas], we just didn’t get the result,” said Quinlan. “I feel like we’re moving in the right direction, the biggest thing for us though is just that consistency whether that be five-on-five defensively or five-on-five offensively.”

Tied with five other teams for last place in the NLL entering Week 7, the Rush head to Philadelphia for a key matchup against the Wings on Saturday night with a chance to pull themselves out of a crowded basement.

That will take an attention to detail for an entire 60 minutes according to Manns.

“Even if it’s just a small thing they all add up,” said Manns. “Sometimes all of those small things can add up to a goal or two and that can be the difference in a game. So really, we’ve just been preaching doing everything with detail and doing it right.”

Facing Philadelphia for the first time since 2020, the Rush and Wings will square off at 6:00 pm Saskatchewan time on Saturday.